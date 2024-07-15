Bahawalpur police arrest suspects, recover Rs6m

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur police have arrested kidnappers of a builder and ban­dits who snatched six million ru­pees from traders of Karachi in Sama Satta area of Bahawalpur district, respectively.

Addressing a news conference here, ASP (Sadar Circle), Babar Ali said that a gang of kidnappers had kidnapped renowned builder and businessman, Ahmad Aalam for ransom.

He said that by utilization of mod­ern technology tools and devices, Sadar police have successfully ap­prehended gang who was involved in kidnapping the builder for ransom.

He said that CCTV cameras pro­vided footage of a Mehran car which was used to kidnap the builder. “The kidnappers shifted the builder in a house and later, parked the car at the parking stand of a hospital,” he said, adding that the police teams got fin­ger print and utilized geo fencing to trace out the suspects.

He further said that the police also traced out the phone set that was used by kidnappers and later, suc­cessfully arrested the gang. “Action is underway to trace out and arrest the facilitator of the gang who provided car and phone set to them,” he said.

Telling details of another case, he said that a gang of bandits snatched a sum of Rs 6 million from traders of Ka­rachi in Sama Satta area who arrived in Bahawalpur to purchase cattle from cattle market. “The police arrested the gang and recovered snatched money from their possession.

The senior police official said that suspects from Multan, Muzaffar­garh and other areas used to arrive in Bahawalpur to commit robberies and other crimes and later, they fled the area. SHO, PS Sadar, Rao She­hzad and SHO, PS Sama Satta, Mu­hammad Sajjad were also present in the press conference.