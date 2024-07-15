Balochistan students dream big to study in Oxford

Quetta - Seeing the pictures of world famous personalities’ on a wall of Lady Margaret Hall, the University of Oxford, United Kingdom, Sadullah Akhtar, a Quetta-born Pakistani journalist was swayed by excitement as it felt to him like day dreaming.

Hailing from a low-income family, the Chevening Scholarship winner had never imagined to travel to such an honored institution in the London city - an ambition frequently voiced by Pakistan’s middle class citizens.

“I am very excited to be here in London and more importantly, visiting Oxford University as a journalist was my dream that came true,” Sadullah told APP. “What inspired me the most, were the pictures of Oxford University alumni that were hanging on the wall of LMH.”

Starting from low level in journalism, Sadullah is now a journalist turned student at University of Westminster - a reward for his hard work to earn name in journalism to a level where he was offered this scholarship. “I am overwhelmed with excitement to be studying for one year at Westminster and visiting Oxford. My hard work finally paid me back.”

Earlier, the ordinary students from Balochistan could have rarely thought of joining such world known institutions but things are now changing and a leap forward fulfilling this dream is inking an agreement with Oxford University by Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bugti.

Giving a new hope to many aspiring students of Balochistan, this Memorandum of Understanding would provide opportunities to Balochistan students to receive scholarships from Oxford University through the Benazir Scholarship Programme being executed in collaboration with Oxford Pakistan Programme (OPP).

Recalling the past, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti commemorated profound legacy of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, whose tenure at this historical institution symbolizes a bridge between past and future leadership.

“No one can deny importance of education for a true democratic society and this MoU reflects our commitment to education and nurturing educated generation in Balochistan,” Bugti remarked. “This project is hoped to mitigate educational inequalities by improving regional educational standards in collaboration with world known universities.”

One who gets enrolled in Oxford must know that he will be following the footsteps of some of the most renowned Oxford qualified political figures in Pakistan, who had even served the country as our Prime Ministers and Presidents.

Imran Zarkoon Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Balochistan is also an alumnus of Oxford, who initiated this project with dedication to explore educational opportunities for Balochistan’s youth.

“The scholarship, supported by OPP and its benefactors, is a tribute to visionary leadership of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and continues under the guidance of her son, Bilawal Bhutto,” Zarkoon remarked. “It is not only a financial aid but a fundamental commitment to educational transformation and empowerment of Balochistan youth.”

Benazir Scholarship Programme and OPP is an initiative of its kind to help increase Pakistani students representation at a leading university and its credit goes to all contributors who struggled for better opportunities to Balochistan students.

Since its establishment three years ago, OPP has become the single largest Pakistan-focused academic platform outside Pakistan. To address the under-representation of Pakistani and British Pakistani students at Oxford; and to raise the academic profile of Pakistan and Pakistan-related areas of interest amongst Oxford’s faculty are the two major objective of OPP.

OPP Core Committee member, Dr Talha J Pirzada has informed that this year 11 outstanding scholars spanning a wide range of disciplines have been enrolled in Oxford.

Notably, Jabir Ali, a resident of a small village of Kundal Khokhran in Jhang district of Punjab, is one of the eleven luckiest Oxford Alumni of 2024.

“Alhamdulillah, I have got a scholarship at University of Oxford, for my Ph.D. It was my dream to study at such a university. But, it was a bumpy ride. I was rejected by many universities but finally I got through,” said Jabir Ali, son of a modest farmer in Kundal Khokhran.

Another Oxford Alumni 2024, Minha, is fully aware of how the Oxford brand may assist in fulfilling one’s future ambitions.

“The ability to accept the offer at this juncture determines the parameters of your future successes. Such opportunities pave way for your excellence in different arena of life,” Minha stated.

Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and a distinguished alumna of Lady Margaret Hall, also reaffirmed her support for girls education, highlighting her personal involvement and commitment to quality education for female students.

Her role is reflected in establishing two scholarships that assist Pakistani female students in pursuing their academic goals at the University of Oxford..

The launch of Benazir Scholarship Programme by Chief Minister Bugti-led Balochistan government is a ray of hope for securing much more opportunities for students across province and forge ahead with a commitment to make the country democratically strong and financially viable.

There is no doubt that Pakistan has unmatched talent to serve the nation and it was direly needed to fully materialize this talent for progress and wellbeing of our country.