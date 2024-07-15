Bilal Yaseen for expediting supply of flour to market

LAHORE - Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yaseen has directed to expedite the supply of flour to the market. According to official sources here on Saturday, he said that officers of the Punjab food department should ensure the provision of flour in the market. In view of Muharram there should be no complaints with regard to shortages of flour or high rates in any district, he added. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was herself monitoring the supply and price of flour. Bilal Yaseen directed the Punjab Food department not to compromise on prices of flour and ‘Roti’. He further said people should lodge their complaints on toll free number 080002345. Bilal Yaseen said that foolproof security arrangements were being made for Muharram and added that he himself was in the field to check the arrangements as per the direction of the CM.

Flour supply restored

Flour supply has been restored across Punjab after the Flour Mills Association’s strike was postponed and grinding operations have resumed in Punjab. During a video link meeting with all divisional officers here on Sunday, Secretary Food Punjab, Moazzam Iqbal, sought a report on the monitoring of flour supply and prices in the market after the strike. The secretary said that all officers of the Food Department Punjab will continue field operations despite their leave. The performance of officers in ensuring the supply of flour and prices despite the strike is commendable. Cases will be registered against flour dealers and retailers who artificially increase prices under the pretext of the strike. Ensuring the supply of flour stock in the market during Muharram, no compromise will be made on the quality and weight of flour. He clarified that work will continue on the zero-tolerance policy of the Punjab Chief Minister regarding flour price increases.