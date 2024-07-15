Bilawal grieved over death of his chief media coordinator

KARACHI - Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed pro­found grief and sorrow over the passing of his Chief Media Coordinator, Nazir Dhoki. The PPP Chairman lauded Nazir Dhoki’s decades of dedicated service and unwavering com­mitment to the party. He high­lighted that as a columnist, the late Nazir Dhoki boldly exposed the adversaries of de­mocracy to the world. He fur­thered that despite facing the hardships of imprisonment during his political journey, Nazir Dhoki’s democratic prin­ciples remained steadfast.

Bilawal emphasized that Na­zir Dhoki was a loyal and true worker of the late Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and stood by him through every challenging moment. “The leg­acy of Nazir Dhoki’s dedication and resilience will always be remembered,” he added. Waqar Mehdi grieves over death of se­nior PPP worker Nazir Dhoki

Pakistan People’s Party lead­er and Special Assistant to CM Sindh Waqar Mehdi has ex­pressed deep grief and sorrow over sad demise of party’s senior worker and chairman PPP’s chief media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki.

In a statement, Senator Waqar Mehdi said that Nazir Dhoki was the true soldier of Shaheed Zul­fikar Ali Bhutto and Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto.

Mehdi said that late Nazir Dhoki struggled vigorously against the dictatorship of Gen­eral Zia-ul-Haq and remained imprisoned. Late Dhoki was a grass-root-level party activist and held various positions in the party, Mehdi said. He said Nazir Dhoki worked hard for party’s cause and he was also an excellent columnist and an ex­pert in media management.