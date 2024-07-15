Bilawal grieved over death of his chief media coordinator

KARACHI - Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing of his Chief Media Coordinator, Nazir Dhoki. The PPP Chairman lauded Nazir Dhoki’s decades of dedicated service and unwavering commitment to the party. He highlighted that as a columnist, the late Nazir Dhoki boldly exposed the adversaries of democracy to the world. He furthered that despite facing the hardships of imprisonment during his political journey, Nazir Dhoki’s democratic principles remained steadfast.
Bilawal emphasized that Nazir Dhoki was a loyal and true worker of the late Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and stood by him through every challenging moment. “The legacy of Nazir Dhoki’s dedication and resilience will always be remembered,” he added. Waqar Mehdi grieves over death of senior PPP worker Nazir Dhoki
Pakistan People’s Party leader and Special Assistant to CM Sindh Waqar Mehdi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over sad demise of party’s senior worker and chairman PPP’s chief media Coordinator Nazir Dhoki.
In a statement, Senator Waqar Mehdi said that Nazir Dhoki was the true soldier of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto.
Mehdi said that late Nazir Dhoki struggled vigorously against the dictatorship of General Zia-ul-Haq and remained imprisoned. Late Dhoki was a grass-root-level party activist and held various positions in the party, Mehdi said. He said Nazir Dhoki worked hard for party’s cause and he was also an excellent columnist and an expert in media management.