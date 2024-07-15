Brad Pitt rejects Angelina Jolie’s ‘intrusive’ requests in ongoing legal battle

LOS ANGELES - is pushing back against his ex-wife An­gelina Jolie’s request for him to hand over private communications with his inner circle related to their controversial 2016 private jet flight. Accord­ing to court documents, Pitt has filed opposition to Jolie’s “overly broad and intrusive” discovery requests. This latest development is part of Pitt’s 2022 lawsuit against Jolie, alleging she sold her share of their French winery, Chateau Miraval, without his consent. The former couple, who were together from 2004 to 2016, had initially planned to pass the business down to their children. The divorce came shortly after a heated altercation on a private plane involving the former couple and their children. Jolie accused Pitt of physical mis­conduct towards her and some of their kids, but he has maintained that her allegations are untrue. The incident was thoroughly investigated by both the L.A. County Department of Children and Fam­ily Services and the FBI, but ultimately, no crimi­nal charges were brought against Brad. His lawyer previously said about the actress claims, “Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side but he’s not go­ing to own anything he didn’t do. He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.” The actor alleged that he and Jolie had a mutual agreement not to sell their shares without each other’s consent. After their divorce, negotiations fell through, and Ange­lina sold her stake to Stoli, a company owned by a Russian oligarch. Brad accused Stoli of a hostile takeover and sued to reverse the sale, claiming Angelina had violated their agreement. Angelina denied any wrongdoing, stating that she was not obligated to seek Brad’s approval before selling her interest.