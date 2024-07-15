CCPO orders transparency, accessibility to citizens

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana instructed police officers to ensure transparency and accessibility to citizens, emphasizing timely registration of FIRs, merit-based investigations and justice for the oppressed. He was presiding over a meeting at his office here on Sunday to focus on assessing the key performance indicators (KPIs) introduced by the Chief Minister Punjab to gauge professional effectiveness of the Police Department. Performance of different wings of Lahore Police was reviewed during the meeting. The CCPO underscored zero tolerance for corruption and highhandedness under KPIs, urging supervisory officials to personally monitor heinous crimes. He called for collaborative efforts among all police wings to enhance crime control measures. Bilal Siddique Kamyana reaffirmed commitment for a drug-free Lahore and issued directives to expedite intelligence-based search operations. He directed to prioritize handling complaints from women and children promptly and stressed the need for efficient traffic management to ensure smooth flow in the city. DIG Investigation Zeeshan Asghar, DIG Organized Crime Unit Imran Kishwar, DIG Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran, CTO Lahore Ammara Athar, SSP Admin Atif Nazir, SSP Investigation Anoosh Masood Chaudhry and SSP Operations Tassawar Iqbal attended the meeting.