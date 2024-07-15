China-Pakistan partnership to introduce eco-friendly solar e-bikes

BEIJING - Road King, a leading electric scooter brand in Pakistan, and AGAO Solar Mobility, a China-based startup spe­cialising in solar-powered scooters, reached a prelim­inary cooperation agree­ment recently to introduce eco-friendly solar e-bikes to Pakistan. Solar scooters are eco-friendly electric scooters equipped with solar panels. These panels harness solar energy to charge the scooter’s bat­tery, reducing the need for traditional charging. The combination of solar en­ergy and scooters is dedi­cated to short-distance travel with zero carbon emissions, said the Chinese company. During the meet­ing, both sides engaged in detailed discussions on Pakistan’s local transporta­tion market demand, prod­uct development trends, and specific cooperation modalities, CEN reported. The Chinese company ex­pressed its willingness to provide Road King with technical support, product optimisation, and market­ing assistance for solar e-bikes. The goal is to jointly create high-quality trans­portation products that meet local market needs.