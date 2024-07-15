Monday, July 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

China-Pakistan partnership to introduce eco-friendly solar e-bikes

China-Pakistan partnership to introduce eco-friendly solar e-bikes
Agencies
July 15, 2024
Newspaper, Business

BEIJING   -   Road King, a leading electric scooter brand in Pakistan, and AGAO Solar Mobility, a China-based startup spe­cialising in solar-powered scooters, reached a prelim­inary cooperation agree­ment recently to introduce eco-friendly solar e-bikes to Pakistan. Solar scooters are eco-friendly electric scooters equipped with solar panels. These panels harness solar energy to charge the scooter’s bat­tery, reducing the need for traditional charging. The combination of solar en­ergy and scooters is dedi­cated to short-distance travel with zero carbon emissions, said the Chinese company. During the meet­ing, both sides engaged in detailed discussions on Pakistan’s local transporta­tion market demand, prod­uct development trends, and specific cooperation modalities, CEN reported. The Chinese company ex­pressed its willingness to provide Road King with technical support, product optimisation, and market­ing assistance for solar e-bikes. The goal is to jointly create high-quality trans­portation products that meet local market needs.

Govt all set to drop another petrol bomb on inflation-battered people

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1721027584.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024