China ready to work with Pakistan on Global South development initiative: Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Ji­ang Zaidong on Sunday said China was ready to work with Pakistan to “actively implement” its Global South initiative of common development and shared coop­eration. Chinese President Xi Jinping has recently announced a series of measures for the Global South countries including establishing a Global South research center, 1,000 scholarships under the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence Scholarship of Excellence and 100,000 training opportunities to Global South countries in the next five years.

While talking to media, the Chinese envoy expressed his country’s readiness to implement these measures for Paki­stan alongwith other countries, which he said showed “China’s firm determi­nation to promote the development and revitalization of the Global South”. Am­bassador Jiang highlighted that China’s five principles of peaceful coexistence provided a vision to address the global challenges and ensure a shared vision of global peace, security and prosperity.

The Global South region, he said, in recent years stood out with a strong momentum, with its contribution to world economic growth in the past two decades as high as 80 percent, and the global share of GDP increased from 24 percent to more than 40 percent in the past 40 years. He said in political field, the Global South countries were no longer the silent majority on the in­ternational stage, and were regarded as the “key force for the transforma­tion of the international order”.