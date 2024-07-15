China ready to work with Pakistan on Global South development initiative: Chinese envoy

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Sunday said China was ready to work with Pakistan to “actively implement” its Global South initiative of common development and shared cooperation. Chinese President Xi Jinping has recently announced a series of measures for the Global South countries including establishing a Global South research center, 1,000 scholarships under the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence Scholarship of Excellence and 100,000 training opportunities to Global South countries in the next five years.
While talking to media, the Chinese envoy expressed his country’s readiness to implement these measures for Pakistan alongwith other countries, which he said showed “China’s firm determination to promote the development and revitalization of the Global South”. Ambassador Jiang highlighted that China’s five principles of peaceful coexistence provided a vision to address the global challenges and ensure a shared vision of global peace, security and prosperity.
The Global South region, he said, in recent years stood out with a strong momentum, with its contribution to world economic growth in the past two decades as high as 80 percent, and the global share of GDP increased from 24 percent to more than 40 percent in the past 40 years. He said in political field, the Global South countries were no longer the silent majority on the international stage, and were regarded as the “key force for the transformation of the international order”.