Monday, July 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

China's economy falters, raises pressure for more stimulus

China's economy falters, raises pressure for more stimulus
Web Desk
4:49 PM | July 15, 2024
Business

China's economy grew much slower than expected in the second quarter, as a protracted property downturn and job insecurity knocked the wind out of a fragile recovery, keeping alive expectations Beijing will need to unleash even more stimulus.

The world's second-largest economy grew 4.7% in April-June, official data showed, its slowest since the first quarter of 2023 and missing a 5.1% analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. It also slowed from the previous quarter's 5.3% expansion.

Of particular concern was the consumer sector, with retail sales growth grinding to an 18-month low as deflationary pressures forced businesses to slash prices on everything from cars to food to clothes.

"Overall, the disappointing GDP data shows that the road to hitting the 5% growth target remains challenging," said Lynn Song, chief economist for Greater China at ING.

"A negative wealth effect from falling property and stock prices, as well as low wage growth amid various industries' cost cutting is dragging consumption and causing a pivot from big ticket purchases toward basic 'eat, drink and play' theme consumption," he added.

PFF hosts pre-bid meeting with various advisory firms

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1721027584.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024