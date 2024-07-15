Chitral’s scenic valley Madaklast awaits KP govt patronage

CHITRAL - Madaklast--the most scenic valley of Chitral district has awaited the KP government’s attention to build its infrastructure imperative for promotion of adventure and mountains tourism besides bolstering rural economy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Famous for lush green valleys, snow-clad mountains peaks, waterfalls and primitive history, Madaklast is beautiful tourists destination under the lap of Trich Mir mountain which longley awaited the KP government patronage to build its inforstructure, roads and other facilities essential to bolster adventure, mountains and ecotourism in the picturesque town of Lower Chitral district.

Sorrounded by Chirpine and Deodar forest of Upper Dir and Chitral district, Madaklast attract visitors’ attention after entering to Chitral through famous Lower Top in the Hindukash mountains range.

“Madaklast carried a unique tourism, archaeological and cultural significance that always remained centre of attraction for tourists due to its nearby three famous historic valleys and famous Kalash culture,” said Bakhtzada Khan, senior research officer of archaeology and museum department while talking to APP.

“The history of Madaklast was as old as the history of Chitral. In 18th century, about seven to 12 people had migrated to Chitral from northern parts of subcontinent (now Pakistan) for trade and establish their base camp in various places for residence and finally settled in Madakasht,” he said.

While staying at Madaklast, a visitor could easily explore the three famous Kalasha valleys including Bamburet (Mumuret), Rumbur and Biriu (Birir) that take tourists in lap of serenity.

Kalash culture where its members select life partners in festivals during celebrations was a unique identity of Chitral that draw tourists from accross the country and world.

Kalasha Museum and Madaklast carried a unique tourism, archaeological and cultural value that always remained centre of attraction for tourists and archology lovers due to its nearby three famous historic valleys and famous Kalash culture.

The foundation of Kalasha Museum commonly Known as Bamborate Museum was laid in 2001 and completed in 2005.

About 1300 objects exhibited in the museum which are of Ethnological interest from the Kalasha tradition and from the traditions of the wider Hindu Kush area.

The building was composed of two floors; the ground floor has the Ethnological collection of the Kalasha culture and the wider Hindukush area and the other floor houses a school of Kalasha with a library of books written on the valley, and also a hall for professional training of local crafts.

Bakhtzada said the underrated Madaklasht and Kalash valleys could prove the best summer sports resorts due to its trekking, rains and snowfall features.

“I had visited many tourists sites in the world including Pakistan but Madaklast natural beauty was beyond ones’ imagination,” said Manzoorul Haq, former Ambassador of Pakistan while talking to APP.

While staying at Madaklast, he said that a visitor could easily explore the three famous Kalasha valleys including Bumburet (Mumuret), Rumbur and Biriu (Birir) that take tourists in lap of serenity before return back in a day long trip.

He said Kalash culture was a unique identity of Chitral that draw tourists from accross the country and world.

Manzoor said the underrated Madaklasht could prove the best adventure sports destination for tourists.

Underlining the need of improvement of roads inforstructure, he said we need to showcase Madaklasht’s mesmerizing natural beauty through digital and social media to bolster rural economy and promote adventure tourism here.

These hidden treasures requires to be projected through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other digital media tools with small videos to attract foreign tourists besides enhancing the province soft image.

The KP government has announced to construct a cable car between Madaklast and Kumrat of Dir Upper.

The proposed Kumrat-Madaklasht cable car would be constructed with assistance of the World Bank.

The 16km long cable car would have 5,280 meters height with facilities of a base station at Kumrat, intermediate stops stations and car parking plazas for 500 vehicles.

The base station hotels, mosques, hydro plants, walking tracks and final station at Madaklasht would be built for facilitation of tourists.

The devolopment of inforstructure and construction of access roads besides additional aspects such as waste management would also be evaluated and roads to be ensured.

The cable car project on completion would attract an estimated 1.2 million domestic and international tourists annually to Malakand division.

The project would make the entire KP especially Madaklast and Kumrat Valleys as hub of adventure sports and mountains tourism.