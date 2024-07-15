Civil Services Academy trainees visit Safe Cities Authority

LAHORE - A delegation of 33 officers, including faculty members from the Civil Services Academy, visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA). The visit aimed to provide an in-depth understanding of the operations and significance of the Safe City project. During the visit, Operation Commander SP Shafiq Ahmed provided a comprehensive briefing on the working of the Safe City. The delegation was enlightened on the legal importance of digital forensic evidence and the investigative process. Furthermore, the officers received training on the LTE Advanced System and Geographic Information System (GIS), which are critical components of modern policing. The delegation also observed a practical demonstration of the 15 emergency call system and the subsequent immediate police response. Additionally, a session was conducted at Pakistan’s first virtual women police station, where officers were briefed on the swift resolution of women’s complaints from across Punjab and the actions taken against offenders. The visiting officers expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to engage with modern technology. They emphasized the necessity of projects like the Safe City initiative for crime eradication across Pakistan. “The era of traditional policing is over. Modern technology is being utilized worldwide, and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority visit will significantly contribute to our understanding and implementation of advanced policing techniques,” they stated.