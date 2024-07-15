Monday, July 15, 2024
Commissioner visits control centres for Muharram procession monitoring

Staff Reporter
July 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Lahore Divisional Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood visited the central control centers established for monitoring  Muharram processions. He reviewed the operations at the Punjab Home Department’s Muharram Control and Monitoring Center as well as the control and monitoring center set up at the DC Office Lahore. At the Home Department’s control center, online monitoring feeds were being received from all districts. Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood noted that no complaints had been reported so far and that focal persons from all departments were actively engaged 24/7. DC Rafia Haider briefed the commissioner on the live CCTV monitoring of all processions. The central control room has enhanced its monitoring capabilities by integrating Safe City cameras with additional cameras to ensure effective surveillance. Commissioner Zaid bin Maqsood emphasized that all departments at Lahore’s central control and monitoring center will continue their operations uninterrupted until the conclusion of Ashura.

He highlighted that the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, regarding Muharram arrangements were being strictly followed. Security, municipal, and monitoring arrangements have been implemented in accordance with the guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure a safe and orderly observance of Muharram.

