Consumers of 200 units to get free solar panels

LAHORE - People using up to 200 units will get free solar panels soon, while those using up to 500 units would receive solar panels on 10 per cent payment. The Punjab government would pay 90 per cent of the total amount for provision of solar panels. In this connection Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s promise is being fulfilled with people. The CM has decided to launch distribution of solar panels from Aug 14, Independence Day. The interest-free loan would be provided for provision of solar panels, which would paid back in five years through banks. In the light of the CM announcement, methodology regarding provision of solar panels to people had been settled. The chief minister said that people’s electricity bills would be reduced by 40pc with the provision of solar panels. “It is my sole mission to provide maximum relief to people. Despite difficult circumstances, we are standing with the people and will continue to do so,” she said. Meanwhile, In a continued effort to combat gas theft, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected 29 illegal gas connections across Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad, imposing fines totaling Rs0.6 million. In Lahore, the SNGPL team disconnected four connections for illegal gas use and imposed fines amounting to Rs 0.12 million. In Multan, 12 connections were disconnected for illegal gas use and an additional two for using compressors. The Faisalabad team disconnected three connections for illegal use and levied fines of Rs 0.04 million. In Bahawalpur, three connections were cut for illegal gas use, and two more for compressor use. In Gujranwala, one connection was disconnected for illegal use, resulting in fines of Rs0.19 million. The Sahiwal team disconnected two connections for illegal gas use, and in Sheikhupura, fines totaling Rs0.308 million were imposed for gas theft.