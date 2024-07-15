Monday, July 15, 2024
Death of Nazir Dhoki condoled

APP
July 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Spokesper­son to Sindh Government, Barrister Arslan Sheikh has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Paki­stan Peoples Party (PPP) Media Coordinator Nazir Hussain Dhoki. In his condo­lence message on Sunday, he prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude. He also paid tribute to the late Go­har Ayub Khan for his con­tributions as a party’s me­dia coordinator. Secretary Information, PPP Lawyer Forum, Advocate Rizwana Memon also expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Dhoki. She prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

