Digital Economy a technological tool to unlock country’s growth

ISLAMABAD - With a growing youth population, increasing internet penetration and thriving startup ecosystem, Pakistan is poised to become a significant player in digital economy and achieve the goal of national growth and prosperity. However, experts have underlined the importance of strengthening digital infrastructure to exploit its true potential and lead the country towards sustainable development. The Information Technology (IT) is one of the top sectors to lead digital economy. According to Economic Survey of Pakistan (2023-24), the IT industry currently generates an annual export of around US$ 2.6 billion and to achieve the ambitious target of yearly exports of US$ 15 billion in next five years, at least 200,000 proficient and specialized IT professionals are necessary. “We need to strengthen IT infrastructure and produce skilled manpower to take full advantage of the potential existing in digital economy,” said Chairman Pakistan Information Technology Industry Association (PSHA), Muhammad Zohaib Khan. Highlighting importance of building the sector on modern lines to meet international standards, he also underscored the importance of improving digital infrastructure and increasing internet connectivity. The present coalition government is paying special attention towards information technology (IT) and had earmarked over Rs 79 billion for it in the budget 2024-25, the highest allocation in country’s history. “The sector is expected to touch $3.5 billion exports this year and the government is planning to enhance its exports to US $7 billion in years to come,” asserted Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb while highlighting the importance of this sector in his budget speech. “Over Rs19 billion would be utilized for establishing IT Park in Karachi and a Technology Park in Islamabad. In addition Rs two billion would be spent for Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Rs 20 billion are for Digital Infrastructure Information,” the minister added. There is no denying the fact that during past decade, Pakistan has witnessed a significant increase in internet penetration, with internet users growing to 111.0 million at the start of 2024, stated Data Portal, a website publishing Global Digital reports series. It says Pakistan was home to 71.70 million social media users in January 2024, equating to 29.5 percent of the total population. A total of 188.9 million cellular mobile connections were active in Pakistan in early 2024, with this figure equivalent to 77.8 percent of the total population.