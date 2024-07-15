Monday, July 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Digital Economy a technological tool to unlock country’s growth

APP
July 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   With a growing youth popula­tion, increasing internet penetration and thriving startup ecosystem, Pakistan is poised to become a signif­icant player in digital econ­omy and achieve the goal of national growth and pros­perity. However, experts have underlined the impor­tance of strengthening digi­tal infrastructure to exploit its true potential and lead the country towards sus­tainable development. The Information Technology (IT) is one of the top sectors to lead digital economy. Ac­cording to Economic Survey of Pakistan (2023-24), the IT industry currently gen­erates an annual export of around US$ 2.6 billion and to achieve the ambitious target of yearly exports of US$ 15 billion in next five years, at least 200,000 pro­ficient and specialized IT professionals are necessary. “We need to strengthen IT infrastructure and pro­duce skilled manpower to take full advantage of the potential existing in digi­tal economy,” said Chair­man Pakistan Information Technology Industry Asso­ciation (PSHA), Muhammad Zohaib Khan. Highlighting importance of building the sector on modern lines to meet international stan­dards, he also underscored the importance of improv­ing digital infrastructure and increasing internet connectivity. The present coalition government is paying special attention towards information tech­nology (IT) and had ear­marked over Rs 79 billion for it in the budget 2024-25, the highest allocation in country’s history. “The sec­tor is expected to touch $3.5 billion exports this year and the government is planning to enhance its exports to US $7 billion in years to come,” asserted Finance Minister, Senator Muhammad Au­rangzeb while highlighting the importance of this sec­tor in his budget speech. “Over Rs19 billion would be utilized for establishing IT Park in Karachi and a Technology Park in Islam­abad. In addition Rs two billion would be spent for Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Rs 20 billion are for Digital Infra­structure Information,” the minister added. There is no denying the fact that during past decade, Pakistan has witnessed a significant in­crease in internet penetra­tion, with internet users growing to 111.0 million at the start of 2024, stated Data Portal, a website pub­lishing Global Digital re­ports series. It says Pakistan was home to 71.70 million social media users in Janu­ary 2024, equating to 29.5 percent of the total popula­tion. A total of 188.9 million cellular mobile connections were active in Pakistan in early 2024, with this figure equivalent to 77.8 percent of the total population.

UN chief condemns Israeli airstrike on humanitarian zone for displaced Palestinians in Gaza

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1721027584.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024