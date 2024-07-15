Monday, July 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Earthquake jolts Balochistan’s Zhob, adjoining areas

Earthquake jolts Balochistan’s Zhob, adjoining areas
Web Desk
11:26 AM | July 15, 2024
National

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5 jolted Zhob and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province on Monday.

According to the seismological center, the epicenter of the earthquake was 106 kilometers in south from Zhob.

People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Khuzdar so far.

On June 2, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.8 jolted Swat and its adjoining areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The quake’s epicenter was Tajikistan border, with a depth of 195 kilometers.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far. People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

On May 3, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 jolted Khuzdar district of Balochistan.

The quake’s epicenter was near Turbat, with a depth of 12 kilometers.

However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from any part of Balochistan so far. People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

Govt all set to drop another petrol bomb on inflation-battered people

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1721027584.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024