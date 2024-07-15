Empowering Pakistan’s youth: Hashoo Foundation’s commitment to skill development

ISLAMABAD - With the fifth-largest youth popula­tion in the world, Pakistan’s future relies greatly on this segment’s massive potential for economic growth and development. Paki­stan’s remarkably young popula­tion is not only hungry for success but is also resourceful and talented enough to alter the entire national economic landscape for the better.

World Youth Skills Day, celebrated on July 15, underscores the critical importance of equipping youth with the knowledge and skills necessary for employment, decent work, and entrepreneurship. Education and training are central to achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Hashoo Foundation, Hashoo Group’s corporate social re­sponsibility arm, proudly stands as a development partner committed to Pakistan’s journey towards these crucial global objectives. Hashoo Foundation’s mission is clear: to empower communities by leverag­ing knowledge as capital for socio-economic upliftment. With a robust 35-year legacy in skill development, Hashoo Foundation’s skills develop­ment programme, Hashoo Hunar, leads the charge in human capital de­velopment through comprehensive occupational and vocational training, focusing on market-driven skills and crucial knowledge essential for pro­fessional and personal growth.

Over the years, Hashoo Hunar has empowered over one million young trainees with the tools they need to pursue their ambitions. Specialis­ing in a range of fields, including Information and Computer Technol­ogy, Horticulture and Agri-Business, Livestock and Dairy, Early Childhood Development, Entrepreneurship Development, Business Incubation, Life Skills, Interpersonal Communi­cation, and other life skills, Hashoo Hunar equips trainees with industry-standard education and training in addition to facilitating job placement support as well. The certifications offered by Hashoo Hunar are recog­nised nationally and internationally by prominent organisations, includ­ing the Trade Testing Board (TTB), NAVTTC, and Punjab Skill Develop­ment Authority (PSDA). The initia­tive also conducts impactful upskill­ing programmes in collaboration with leading facilitators from PSDF, NAVTTC, and TEVTAs. Hashoo Hunar Alumni have excelled both domesti­cally and internationally, establishing successful careers in hospitality, edu­cation, and entrepreneurship.

With increasingly digital business models and evolving labour market dynamics, it is crucial to equip Paki­stan’s youth with agile and adapt­able skill sets. Hashoo Foundation’s Skill Development Programme is ad­ept at meeting these ever-changing demands by reducing access bar­riers to work and offering 60-70 percent increased chances of promi­nent industrial placement and em­ployment opportunities. This World Youth Skills Day, Hashoo Foundation and Hashoo Hunar reaffirm their commitment to empowering Paki­stan’s youth through skill develop­ment, paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future for all.