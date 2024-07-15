Eradication of terrorism imperative for progress, development of country: Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment, and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the eradication of terrorism and the elimination of elements involved in anti-state activities are imperative for the progress, prosperity and development of the country. “In the larger national interest, every patriot will fully support the ‘Azam-e-Istehkam’ Operation,” he expressed these views during a meeting with senior IPP leader G.G. Jamal from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday. He strongly condemned attacks on Pakistan Forces, and said that those involved in such heinous crimes against the forces will face severe consequences. He assured that there is no cause for despair as the country’s future is secure and in safe hands. He said, that improved law and order are crucial for investment and development, and the county’s institutions are fulfilling their responsibilities. Highlighting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s strategic importance as a gateway to China, Afghanistan, and Central Asia, he affirmed the government’s prioritization of inter-provincial highways and motorways in the region. “We must collaborate to address common man’s issues and resolve the country’s complexities,” he said. He urged G.G. Jamal to enhance the party’s activity in KPK province, pledging full support from the Central Leadership. In response, G.G. Jamal thanked Minister Khan and assured him of complete compliance with his directives regarding party affairs.