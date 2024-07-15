Eradication of terrorism imperative for progress, development of country: Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Privatization, Board of Investment, and Communications Abdul Al­eem Khan has said that the eradication of terrorism and the elimination of elements involved in anti-state activi­ties are imperative for the progress, prosperity and development of the coun­try. “In the larger national interest, every patriot will fully support the ‘Azam-e-Istehkam’ Operation,” he ex­pressed these views during a meeting with senior IPP leader G.G. Jamal from Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa on Sun­day. He strongly condemned attacks on Pakistan Forces, and said that those involved in such heinous crimes against the forces will face severe consequences. He as­sured that there is no cause for despair as the country’s future is secure and in safe hands. He said, that im­proved law and order are crucial for investment and development, and the coun­ty’s institutions are fulfilling their responsibilities. High­lighting Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa’s strategic importance as a gateway to China, Afghani­stan, and Central Asia, he affirmed the government’s prioritization of inter-pro­vincial highways and mo­torways in the region. “We must collaborate to address common man’s issues and resolve the country’s com­plexities,” he said. He urged G.G. Jamal to enhance the party’s activity in KPK prov­ince, pledging full support from the Central Leader­ship. In response, G.G. Jamal thanked Minister Khan and assured him of complete compliance with his direc­tives regarding party affairs.