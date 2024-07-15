FIA accelerates action against over-billing

PESHAWAR - The FIA Peshawar Zone has accelerated action against over-billing, conducting an operation in which more than 4000 connections were checked in one month as part of an anti-over-billing campaign.

During the operations, 359 units were found to be overbilled, said a spokesperson of the FIA. He disclosed that a total of 550,700 overbilled deductions were found. The overbilled units cost more than Rs 20.37 million, said the spokesperson.

Three inquiries against over-billing have also been registered, and special teams have been formed to take action against over-billing and power theft, the FIA spokesman added.