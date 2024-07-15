Flag march held in Mirpurkhas regarding Muharram security

MIRPURKHAS - A joint was conducted by Rangers and police personnel in Mirpurkhas on Sunday, led by SSP Mirpurkhas Captain (r) Asad Ali Chaudhry and DSR Rangers Mirpurkhas Obaidullah.

The march comprising Police and Rangers mo­biles and 125 motorcycles passed through various parts of the city and culminated at the police line. SSP Mirpurkhas Captain Retired Asad Ali Chaudhry urged citizens to support law enforcement agencies during Muharram, vowing zero tolerance for any threats to citizens’ lives and property. He praised the city’s scholars, political, social, religious leaders, and journalists for their peace efforts.