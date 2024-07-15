Monday, July 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Food Secretary seeks report regarding flour supply in market

Staff Reporter
July 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -  Punjab Food Secretary Moazzam Iqbal has sought report from the authorities  concerned regarding the supply of flour in the market besides supervision of its price. Official sources said here on Sunday, flour grinding was ongoing across the province as flour mills association had called off strike. Moazzam Iqbal directed the Punjab Food department officers to continue field actions despite holiday. He also asked to get register cases against flour dealers and retailers who had artificially increased the price of flour in the wake of strike.  

He further said that there would be no compromise on weight and quality of flour and Punjab Chief Minister’s Maryam Nawaz zero-tolerance policy with  regard to hike in flour prices should be implemented in letter and spirit.

The Punjab Food Secretary also held video link meeting with all divisional officers.

Govt all set to drop another petrol bomb on inflation-battered people

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1721027584.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024