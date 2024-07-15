Food Secretary seeks report regarding flour supply in market

LAHORE - Punjab Food Secretary Moazzam Iqbal has sought report from the authorities concerned regarding the supply of flour in the market besides supervision of its price. Official sources said here on Sunday, flour grinding was ongoing across the province as flour mills association had called off strike. Moazzam Iqbal directed the Punjab Food department officers to continue field actions despite holiday. He also asked to get register cases against flour dealers and retailers who had artificially increased the price of flour in the wake of strike.

He further said that there would be no compromise on weight and quality of flour and Punjab Chief Minister’s Maryam Nawaz zero-tolerance policy with regard to hike in flour prices should be implemented in letter and spirit.

The Punjab Food Secretary also held video link meeting with all divisional officers.