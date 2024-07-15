Four died, 10 injured as jeep plunges into ravine in Chitral

ISLAMABAD - As many as four persons were killed including the driver and 10 others injured in a road accident in the Brep area of Upper Chitral here on Sunday. Ac­cording to detail, there were 14 persons on board a Land Cruiser Jeep going to Upper Chitral and when it reached the Brep area in the Mastoj Police Station jurisdiction, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a deep ravine, leaving four persons dead and 10 other injured. The local people soon after the accident, started a relief op­eration and took the injured persons to BHU hos­pital Mastoj but it was closed. With the help of the local people of this area, the injured were taken out and brought to the BHU hospital, but the hos­pital was completely closed. The seriously injured were given medical aid in a private clinic and peo­ple forced their way into the hospital by breaking the lock. Rescue 1122 Mastuj was also informed in time, but the rescue team reached in 2 hours af­ter a distance of 45 minutes. The seriously injured were shifted to Mastuj Hospital and 4 of them died in a way to hospital while 10 were referred to Mastuj Hospital in serious condition after medi­cal assistance at 3.00 p.m in the night and the con­dition of four of these 10 injured is stated to be se­rious. Those killed in the accident included Shah Zain son of Llia Baig, Hamdan son of unknown age 9/10 months, Sher Wali son of Fadlan, Aziza Bibi wife Sher Wali. The injured comprising Muzamil son of Sardar Ahmad, Khoban wife of Sardar Ah­mad, Aisha wife of Ali Akbar, Sher Wali Khan son of Kamal Khan, Noor Taj daughter of Akbar Khan, Saddam Ali son of Qadam Ali, Shams Akbar son of Ali Akbar, Aliya son of Sardar Ahmad, A child noun unknown, and a woman name unknown. All these injured and deceased persons belong to the ad­joining areas of Yarkhun.