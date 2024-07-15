Monday, July 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

FPCCI GS holds meeting with British Parliamentarian in London

Agencies
July 15, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD    -   The Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Secretary General and prominent Pakistani business leader Zafar Bakhtawari on Sunday held meeting with the Parliamentarian in London. Newly-elected Pro-Palestine independent MP from Perry Barr, Birmingham, constituen­cy, Ayoub Khan has reiterated his unwavering commitment to championing the Palestinian cause, dedicating his victory to the resilient people of Gaza, said a press release issued here on previous day. Khan lambasted the global commu­nity’s hypocritical stance on the issue, vowing to persis­tently raise awareness in the British Parliament. He said this during an exclusive session in London with prominent Paki­stani business leader, former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Secretary General United Busi­ness Group Zafar Bakhtawari. The MP also drew parallels with the occupied Kashmir region, highlighting the similarities in the struggles faced by both pop­ulations. He acknowledged the critical role of social media in amplifying the Palestinian nar­rative, leveraging graphics to convey the severity of the situa­tion. In contrast, Khan noted the technological limitations hin­dering the Kashmiri people’s ability to share their stories, resulting in relatively less global attention. Ayoub Khan reas­sured the Kashmiri community that they have a strong advocate in the British Parliament, pledg­ing to vocally support their cause and echo their concerns. He also expressed his desire to strengthen UK-Pakistan rela­tions, bridging the gap between the two nations through en­hanced business connectivity and cultural exchange.

Govt all set to drop another petrol bomb on inflation-battered people

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1721027584.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024