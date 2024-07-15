FPCCI GS holds meeting with British Parliamentarian in London

ISLAMABAD - The Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Secretary General and prominent Pakistani business leader Zafar Bakhtawari on Sunday held meeting with the Parliamentarian in London. Newly-elected Pro-Palestine independent MP from Perry Barr, Birmingham, constituency, Ayoub Khan has reiterated his unwavering commitment to championing the Palestinian cause, dedicating his victory to the resilient people of Gaza, said a press release issued here on previous day. Khan lambasted the global community’s hypocritical stance on the issue, vowing to persistently raise awareness in the British Parliament. He said this during an exclusive session in London with prominent Pakistani business leader, former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari. The MP also drew parallels with the occupied Kashmir region, highlighting the similarities in the struggles faced by both populations. He acknowledged the critical role of social media in amplifying the Palestinian narrative, leveraging graphics to convey the severity of the situation. In contrast, Khan noted the technological limitations hindering the Kashmiri people’s ability to share their stories, resulting in relatively less global attention. Ayoub Khan reassured the Kashmiri community that they have a strong advocate in the British Parliament, pledging to vocally support their cause and echo their concerns. He also expressed his desire to strengthen UK-Pakistan relations, bridging the gap between the two nations through enhanced business connectivity and cultural exchange.