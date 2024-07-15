FPCCI GS holds meeting with British Parliamentarian in London

ISLAMABAD - The Federation Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Secretary General and prominent Pakistani business leader Zafar Bakhtawari on Sunday held meeting with the Parliamentarian in London. Newly-elected Pro-Palestine independent MP from Perry Barr, Birmingham, constituen­cy, Ayoub Khan has reiterated his unwavering commitment to championing the Palestinian cause, dedicating his victory to the resilient people of Gaza, said a press release issued here on previous day. Khan lambasted the global commu­nity’s hypocritical stance on the issue, vowing to persis­tently raise awareness in the British Parliament. He said this during an exclusive session in London with prominent Paki­stani business leader, former President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Secretary General United Busi­ness Group Zafar Bakhtawari. The MP also drew parallels with the occupied Kashmir region, highlighting the similarities in the struggles faced by both pop­ulations. He acknowledged the critical role of social media in amplifying the Palestinian nar­rative, leveraging graphics to convey the severity of the situa­tion. In contrast, Khan noted the technological limitations hin­dering the Kashmiri people’s ability to share their stories, resulting in relatively less global attention. Ayoub Khan reas­sured the Kashmiri community that they have a strong advocate in the British Parliament, pledg­ing to vocally support their cause and echo their concerns. He also expressed his desire to strengthen UK-Pakistan rela­tions, bridging the gap between the two nations through en­hanced business connectivity and cultural exchange.