Monday, July 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Future planning for Hajj 2025 reviewed

Future planning for Hajj 2025 reviewed
Javed Iqbal Butt
July 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

Madinah, Saudi Arabia  -  In a significant step towards ensuring a smooth and comfortable pilgrimage for Pakistani pilgrims, Director Hajj Madinah, Ziaur Rehman, chaired a high-level meeting focused on future planning for Hajj 2025. The meeting, held today, brought together key officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs, including Mushahid Hussain Syed, Director General (R&R), Nasir Aziz Khan, Deputy Secretary, Azar Iqbal Hashmi, Deputy Secretary, Hakeem Khan Khattak, Deputy Director and Jamilur Rehman, Assistant Director.

The primary agenda of the meeting was to devise strategies to enhance the facilities and services provided to Pakistani pilgrims during the upcoming Hajj. The importance of proactive planning and coordination to ensure that all pilgrims have a comfortable and spiritually fulfilling experience. During the meeting, several crucial points were raised, including: Improvement of accommodation, transportation arrangements, healthcare services, training programs guidance and support through digitalisation. Mushahid Hussain Syed highlighted the ministry’s commitment to leveraging technology for better management and service delivery. In conclusion, Ziaur Rehman reiterated the Ministry of Religious Affairs’ dedication to ensuring that every Pakistani pilgrim receives full and comfortable services during Hajj 2025.

Haris to lead Pakistan Shaheens’ in Darwin

Javed Iqbal Butt

Javed Iqbal Butt

Javed Iqbal Butt

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1721027584.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024