Monday, July 15, 2024
Gilani underscores good governance in tackling Pakistan’s socio economic challenges

Agencies
July 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani underscored the critical need for effective governance in tackling Pakistan’s socio-economic challenges. Addressing participants of the 35th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad, he highlighted the pivotal role of a professional and dynamic bureaucracy in achieving national development goals. Drawing from his extensive experience as Prime Minister and Senate Chairman, he  highlighted the transformative impact that dedicated public servants can have on ensuring sustainable national progress.

He stressed the importance of integrating global Sustainable Development Goals into Pakistan’s development agenda, asserting that good governance is indispensable for achieving these objectives. He also pointed out advancements in governance, such as increased parliamentary representation for women, which he deemed crucial for fostering a prosperous Pakistan. Encouraging course participants to utilize their training for driving inclusive development, he urged them to adapt to evolving domestic, regional, and global dynamics. He commended NIM for its commitment to excellence in professional training. The event concluded with the distribution of certificates to course participants from diverse occupational backgrounds.

Agencies

