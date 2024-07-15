Governor Kundi for replicating ‘Sindh’s health system’ in KP

KARACHI - The Governor of Khyber-Pakh­toonkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Sunday said that PPP-led Sindh gov­ernment had done a great job in the field of health and expressed his de­sire for replicating these health fa­cilities in KP.

While talking to APP during his visit to Indus Hospital and Health Network, he said that there should be healthy competition among the provinces and the good works of each other be adopted for the better­ment of the people.

Governor KP Faisal Karim Kundi said this huge hospital was treating patients suffering from various dis­eases for free of cost. He said that the Sindh government provided grant to the hospital every year and it had reached up to Rs5 billion.

He said that Dr Abdul Bari Khan was then ready to serve the people of KP in the health sector and such people must be respected.

The Governor said that they were all-set to provide every kind of sup­port to Indus Hospital for setting up any health facility.

Appreciating the boat clinics being run by the Indus hospital in different parts of the country, the Governor said that they were doing great work.

Replying to a question, he said that the Sindh government had done a great job in NICVD, SIUT, Gambat In­stitute etc and these were the best examples of its work. He said that 50 percent of the patients in these hos­pitals came from other provinces.

The Governor said that he would also meet SIUT and NICVD heads in this regard. On the occasion, the head of Indus Hospital and Health Net­work Dr. Abdul Bari Khan thanked KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for visiting the hospital and talking to APP said that a piece of land had been acquired for the establishment of Indus hospitals in Peshawar and Mardan and the work on the hospital in Mardan would start this year. Ear­lier, Governor Kundi was received by Dr. Abdul Bari Khan, who took him around the various wards, laborato­ries and sections of the hospital and gave a detailed briefing on them.