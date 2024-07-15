Govt decides to ban PTI

The federal government has decided to ban the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), alleging that the former ruling party was involved in number of anti-state activities.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the federal minister for information, Attaullah Tarar further told that the government has decided to file references against PTI founder Imran Khan and former president Arif Alvi for treason under Article 6.

"PTI and Pakistan cannot co-exist," Tarar told, saying that the federal government would move the apex court to file a petition to ban the party.

The decisions, as per Tarar, were taken in light of the former ruling party's involvement in the May 9 events and the PTI's former or current leaders' attempts to sabotage Pakistan's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The development comes following PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s indictment in cases related to the May 9 riots and Imran Khan’s arrest in cases pertaining to the incidents taking place on the day.

Speaking about the time when the then-government decided to dissolve the assemblies during the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, the minister said the ruling alliance has also decided to move a reference against the then-prime minister, then-president Arif Alvi and then National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri.

He said that this reference, under Article 6, will be sent to the Supreme Court after the cabinet's approval.

Lambasting the former ruling party, Tarar said that a perception has been made that the party is "untouchable" despite its leaders being involved in May 9 cases, iddat case or £190 million case.

"He [Khan] was the worst fascist leader. He inherited the pattern of putting mothers and sisters to jail," said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader.

The information minister, speaking about mending ties with the PTI, said that the government's patience and tolerance were considered its weakness.

"No more," said Tarar. "Enough is enough. They have played with the country's fate too much," he added.

"If this country's economy is to prosper, if the people want to advance and if the youth wants jobs and if this country wants to stand with developed countries, then Pakistan and PTI cannot go along together," Tarar asserted.

Speaking about the SC verdict which favoured the PTI and said it is eligible for the allocation of the reserved seats, Tarar said the PTI was not a party and its members did not say they are a part of it.

"Everyone submitted Sunni Ittehad Council's affidavit but its manifesto says that no non-Muslim member can join the party, hence, they could not get a seat," he highlighted.

Tarar said that the view is that the PTI was given the relief without even asking. "Keeping in view the legal loophole in this judgement, the government and its allies have decided to file a review petition," he added.

Stressing that the review petition against the SC judgement is justified, the minister said that the women and minorities, who suffered injustices, believe that this review petition should be filed.

"We will ask whether the MNAs who got relief were present in the court, were their affidavit present and did they ask for that relief and should the Election Act 2017 section be nullified," said Tarar.

The government's move comes after the apex court, last week, declared the PTI eligible for the allocation of reserved seats.

The decision not only paved the way for the PTI's return to the parliament, which was kicked out of the February 8 polls owing to the ECP's December 2023 ruling, but has also increased the pressure on the coalition alliance by changing the composition of the NA.

The 8-5 majority verdict declared that the lack or denial of an election symbol does not in any manner affect the Constitutional or legal rights of a political party to participate in an election, whether general or by, and to field candidates and that the commission is under a Constitutional duty to apply all statutory provisions accordingly.