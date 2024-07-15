Monday, July 15, 2024
Govt doomed to crumble under its own weight : Barrister Saif

Web Desk
4:43 PM | July 15, 2024
National

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Barrister Saif said on Monday that 'London Plan' had met its disastrous end, suggesting that people should keep an eye on those who might flee to London in a few days.

Lashing out at the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government, the KP Info Advisor said that both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz were trying hard to save their governments in the centre and Punjab respectively.

"The apex court verdict in reserved seats case has shaken the foundations of this fake government. Decisions awaited in the election tribunals, once announced, will futher expose the ugly face of this Form-47 government," he added.

