Govt to shield economy from PTI’s negative politics: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Sunday that the government’s primary focus is on overcoming the current economic crisis. Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the government will not permit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) any space to target the country’s economy for political gains. “PTI has repeatedly tried to hurt the country’s economy in order to target the government for its political gains,” said Sanaullah. He accused PTI Chief of engaging in chaos, and anarchy over the past decade. He accused PTI of spreading propaganda against the state’s institutions and organizing a conspiracy against them.