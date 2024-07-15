Monday, July 15, 2024
Govt to shield economy from PTI’s negative politics: Rana Sanaullah

Agencies
July 15, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Af­fairs, Rana Sanaullah, said on Sunday that the govern­ment’s primary focus is on overcoming the current eco­nomic crisis. Speaking to a private news channel, he said that the government will not permit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) any space to target the country’s economy for political gains. “PTI has repeatedly tried to hurt the country’s econ­omy in order to target the government for its political gains,” said Sanaullah. He ac­cused PTI Chief of engaging in chaos, and anarchy over the past decade. He accused PTI of spreading propagan­da against the state’s institu­tions and organizing a con­spiracy against them.

Agencies

