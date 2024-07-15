HCSTSI delegation visits CPLC Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - A del­egation led by the Senior Vice President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCST­SI), Muhammad Ismail Fa­rooque Naami visited CPLC Hyderabad on Sunday. The delegation were invited by CPLC Chief Dr. Farid Qasim. Deputy Chief Faisal Lakhani provided a comprehensive overview of CPLC’s district-level operations. He high­lighted CPLC’s swift handling of public complaints, par­ticularly regarding lost or stolen mobile phones, ensur­ing their recovery and return to their rightful owners. He also highlighted the pres­ence of Zainab Alert facili­ties in every police station, monitored directly by CPLC, and the establishment of Neighborhood Committees across neighborhoods. Dep­uty Chief Lakhani further de­tailed CPLC’s efforts in com­bating vehicle and mobile phone theft, fraud, kidnap­ping for ransom and other criminal activities. He noted the growing trust of citizens in CPLC’s services. Follow­ing the briefing, Senior Vice President Dr. Muhammad Ismail Farouk Nami com­mended CPLC for its effective operations in Hyderabad, providing vital services to the public. He underscored the need for enhanced public awareness about CPLC’s ser­vices, suggesting the launch of awareness campaigns to ensure broader community benefit. Dr. Nami extended an invitation to CPLC officials to visit the Chamber, aiming to foster greater collaboration and satisfaction among local business communities. The delegation included Kishore Kumar Bhatia, Member Exec­utive Committee HCSTSI and Convener Cantonment Board Sub-Committee and Muham­mad Ayub Shaikh, Member Executive Committee and Convener Driving License Sub-Committee of HCSTSI. Senior members Muhammad Zaheer, Naeem Farooqui and Muhammad Areeb repre­sented CPLC during the visit.