HCSTSI delegation visits CPLC Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - A delegation led by the Senior Vice President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Ismail Farooque Naami visited CPLC Hyderabad on Sunday. The delegation were invited by CPLC Chief Dr. Farid Qasim. Deputy Chief Faisal Lakhani provided a comprehensive overview of CPLC’s district-level operations. He highlighted CPLC’s swift handling of public complaints, particularly regarding lost or stolen mobile phones, ensuring their recovery and return to their rightful owners. He also highlighted the presence of Zainab Alert facilities in every police station, monitored directly by CPLC, and the establishment of Neighborhood Committees across neighborhoods. Deputy Chief Lakhani further detailed CPLC’s efforts in combating vehicle and mobile phone theft, fraud, kidnapping for ransom and other criminal activities. He noted the growing trust of citizens in CPLC’s services. Following the briefing, Senior Vice President Dr. Muhammad Ismail Farouk Nami commended CPLC for its effective operations in Hyderabad, providing vital services to the public. He underscored the need for enhanced public awareness about CPLC’s services, suggesting the launch of awareness campaigns to ensure broader community benefit. Dr. Nami extended an invitation to CPLC officials to visit the Chamber, aiming to foster greater collaboration and satisfaction among local business communities. The delegation included Kishore Kumar Bhatia, Member Executive Committee HCSTSI and Convener Cantonment Board Sub-Committee and Muhammad Ayub Shaikh, Member Executive Committee and Convener Driving License Sub-Committee of HCSTSI. Senior members Muhammad Zaheer, Naeem Farooqui and Muhammad Areeb represented CPLC during the visit.