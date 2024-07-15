IHC’s election tribunal to hear petition challenging NA-47 election result today

ISLAMABAD - An Election Tribunal of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) resume hearing of the petition filed by Shoaib Shaheen Advocate challenging the election result of his constituency of NA-47.
The election tribunal comprising of IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri will conduct hearing of the petition filed by Shoaib Shaheen Advocate challenging the election result of his constituency of NA-47. In this matter, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) previously revealed before the Election Tribunal that the presiding officers have not sent snapshots of the results to the Returning Officer due to non-availability of connectivity.
The tribunal mentioned in its written order that as provided in Section 13 (2) of the Elections Act, 2017 that the Presiding Officer shall immediately take snapshot of the result of the count and, as soon as connectivity is available and it is practicable, send it electronically or through other appropriate technologies to the Commission and the Returning Officer before sending the original documents under section 90.
In this regard, Additional Director General (Law), Election Commission of Pakistan submitted that “as on the election day the connectivity was not available, so Presiding Officers have not sent snapshots of the results to the Returning Officer as provided under Section 13(2) of the Elections Act, 2017 rather they provided the results physically to the Returning Officer.” Counsel for respondent No.2 (Returning Officer) also submitted that Presiding Officers have not communicated the results in shape of snapshots of the count when the connectivity was available rather the same were communicated to the Returning Officer physically.” Counsel for respondent No.3 (MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhary) submitted that written statement/ reply in terms of Section 147 of Elections Act, 2017 has been prepared alongwith affidavits of the witnesses/ respondent No.3 and Forms-45, 46 and 47 and same will be filed today.