Monday, July 15, 2024
IHC serves notices to CDA, PIC on journalist’s plot case

APP
July 15, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  A division bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) has served notices to Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) in a case seeking issuance of a plot’s no demand certificate (NDC). A two-judge bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the intra court appeal filed by a journalist Ilyas Bhatti. The court in its order said that it appears that a civil suit has been filed by affectees from whom the land of the said plot was acquired by the CDA for payment of compensation. In the said civil suit, an injunctive order has been issued. The writ petition filed by the appellant was dismissed on the sole ground that a civil suit regarding the same plot is already pending adjudication. The court said that the petitioner is a senior citizen and it is imperative that the said civil suit ought to be decided at the earliest.

The petitioner submits that when he purchased the plot, he had no knowledge of any litigation pending before any court in respect of the plot.

Govt all set to drop another petrol bomb on inflation-battered people

The petitioner has also named CDA’s Additional Director Estate Affectees sector G-7 as respondent in the case.  

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till October 22.

APP

