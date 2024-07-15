India thrash Zimbabwe to win T20I series 4-1

HARARE - Mukesh Kumar took four wickets after Sanju Samson scored a half-century to steer India to a dominant victory over Zimbabwe in the fifth T20I at Harare Sports Club, winning the series 4-1. While batting first India posted 167- 6, which they successfully defended by bundling Zimbabwe for 125 in 18.3 overs. Kumar provided India with an early breakthrough as he bowled Wessly Madhevere in the first over, followed by Brian Bennett’s wicket in his next over with 15 runs on the board. Tadiwanashe Marumani (27) partnered with Dion Myers (34) to add 44 runs for the third wicket before Washington Sundar broke the partnership. Myers added another 26 runs with Sikandar Raza before they both departed in back-to-back overs, opening the floodgates as Zimbabwe soon reduced to 94-7. Faraz Akram played a 13-ball cameo, scoring 27 runs with two boundaries and as many sixes but Mukesh Kumar dismissed him and last man Richard Ngarava on successive balls to lead India to a 42-run victory. Kumar led the bowling charts with bowling figures of 4-22, while Shivam Dube claimed two wickets. Earlier in the day, Zimbabwe invited India to bat first and reduced them to 40-3 in five overs before Sanju Samson and Ryan Parag knitted a 65- run stand for the fourth wicket. Parag played a scratchy knock of 22 runs from 24 balls while Samson scored a cautious half-century, scoring 58 off 45 with four sixes and one boundary.