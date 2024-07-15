India thrash Zimbabwe to win T20I series 4-1

HARARE - Mukesh Kumar took four wickets after Sanju Samson scored a half-century to steer India to a dominant victory over Zimbabwe in the fifth T20I at Harare Sports Club, winning the series 4-1. While batting first India posted 167- 6, which they successfully defended by bundling Zimbabwe for 125 in 18.3 overs. Kumar provided India with an early breakthrough as he bowled Wess­ly Madhevere in the first over, followed by Brian Bennett’s wicket in his next over with 15 runs on the board. Tadiwa­nashe Marumani (27) partnered with Dion Myers (34) to add 44 runs for the third wicket before Wash­ington Sundar broke the partnership. My­ers added another 26 runs with Sikandar Raza before they both departed in back-to-back overs, opening the floodgates as Zim­babwe soon reduced to 94-7. Faraz Akram played a 13-ball cam­eo, scoring 27 runs with two boundaries and as many sixes but Mukesh Kumar dismissed him and last man Richard Ngarava on successive balls to lead In­dia to a 42-run victory. Kumar led the bowling charts with bowling figures of 4-22, while Shivam Dube claimed two wickets. Earlier in the day, Zimbabwe invited India to bat first and reduced them to 40-3 in five overs before Sanju Samson and Ryan Parag knitted a 65- run stand for the fourth wicket. Parag played a scratchy knock of 22 runs from 24 balls while Samson scored a cautious half-century, scoring 58 off 45 with four sixes and one boundary.