IPO-Pakistan chair highlights role of intellectual property in national security, economy

KARACHI  -   Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil, Chair IPO-Pakistan, emphasized the critical role of intellectual property in safeguarding na­tional security and driving eco­nomic growth during a meeting with Ambassador (Retd) Qazi M Khalilullah, Executive Director, Center for International Strate­gic Studies Sindh (CISSS).

According to a communique here on Sunday, the Chair IPO-Pakistan stressed that a robust intellectual property system is vital for attracting investments, promoting entrepreneurship, and protecting innovations in strategic technologies. “The ef­fective protection and manage­ment of intellectual property is essential for a nation’s economic and national security,” Faruk Amil said. “It encourages innovation, attracts foreign investment, and helps to build a competitive edge in the global market.” He further emphasized that intellectual property protection is critical for the development of strategic in­dustries such as telecommunica­tions, biotechnology, artificial in­telligence, and cyber-security.

The meeting was attended by key officials from CISSS and IPO-Pakistan, including Mr Aftab Hus­sain, Director Research, CISSS, Dr Saba Sahar, Associate Director, CISSS, Lt Col Azfar Bilal Qureshi TI (M) (Retd), Associate Director Research, CISSS, and Ms. Saima Kanwal, Senior Patent Examiner, IPO-Pakistan. The participants discussed the importance of in­tellectual property in the knowl­edge economy and its impact on national security and economic prosperity. Ambassador (R) Qazi M Khalilullah expressed interest in exploring areas of mutual col­laboration between CISSS and IPO-Pakistan to strengthen intel­lectual property regimes and pro­mote research and development in strategic technologies.

