IPO-Pakistan chair highlights role of intellectual property in national security, economy

KARACHI - Ambassador (R) Farukh Amil, Chair IPO-Pakistan, emphasized the critical role of intellectual property in safeguarding national security and driving economic growth during a meeting with Ambassador (Retd) Qazi M Khalilullah, Executive Director, Center for International Strategic Studies Sindh (CISSS).
According to a communique here on Sunday, the Chair IPO-Pakistan stressed that a robust intellectual property system is vital for attracting investments, promoting entrepreneurship, and protecting innovations in strategic technologies. “The effective protection and management of intellectual property is essential for a nation’s economic and national security,” Faruk Amil said. “It encourages innovation, attracts foreign investment, and helps to build a competitive edge in the global market.” He further emphasized that intellectual property protection is critical for the development of strategic industries such as telecommunications, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and cyber-security.
The meeting was attended by key officials from CISSS and IPO-Pakistan, including Mr Aftab Hussain, Director Research, CISSS, Dr Saba Sahar, Associate Director, CISSS, Lt Col Azfar Bilal Qureshi TI (M) (Retd), Associate Director Research, CISSS, and Ms. Saima Kanwal, Senior Patent Examiner, IPO-Pakistan. The participants discussed the importance of intellectual property in the knowledge economy and its impact on national security and economic prosperity. Ambassador (R) Qazi M Khalilullah expressed interest in exploring areas of mutual collaboration between CISSS and IPO-Pakistan to strengthen intellectual property regimes and promote research and development in strategic technologies.