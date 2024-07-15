IPO-Pakistan drive country’s economic growth prosperity

ISLAMABAD - Farukh Amil, Chairman IPO-Pakistan, emphasised the critical role of intellec­tual property in driving economic growth and prosperity. The chairman IPO -Paki­stan has stressed for the critical role of intellectual property in safeguarding national security and driving economic growth during a meeting with Ambassa­dor (retd) Qazi M Khalilullah, Executive Director, Centre for International Stra­tegic Studies Sindh (CISSS), said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Chair IPO-Pakistan stressed that a robust intellectual property system is vital for at­tracting investments, promoting entre­preneurship, and protecting innovations in strategic technologies. “The effective protection and management of intellectual property is essential for a nation’s eco­nomic and national security,” Faruk Amil said. “It encourages innovation, attracts foreign investment, and helps to build a competitive edge in the global market,” he maintained. He further emphasised that intellectual property protection is critical for the development of strategic industries such as telecommunications, biotechnolo­gy, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity. The meeting was attended by key officials from CISSS and IPO-Pakistan, including Mr Aftab Hussain, Director Research, CISSS, Dr Saba Sahar, Associate Director, CISSS, Lt Col (retd) Azfar Bilal Qureshi TI (M), As­sociate Director Research, CISSS, and Ms Saima Kanwal, Senior Patent Examiner, IPO-Pakistan. The participants discussed the importance of intellectual property in the knowledge economy and its impact on national security and economic prosperity.

Ambassador (retd) Qazi M Khalilullah expressed interest in exploring areas of mutual collaboration between CISSS and IPO-Pakistan to strengthen intellectual property regimes and promote research and development in strategic technolo­gies. “This collaboration will help to identify and protect innovation and in­tellectual property in strategic sectors, ultimately contributing to the economic growth and national security of Pakistan,” Ambassador Khalilullah said. The meeting highlighted the importance of intellectual property in today’s knowledge economy and its impact on national security and economic prosperity. The participants agreed to continue exploring opportuni­ties for collaboration and cooperation be­tween CISSS and IPO-Pakistan. The meet­ing concluded with a commitment to work together to promote intellectual property protection and innovation in Pakistan.