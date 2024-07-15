Islamabad pioneers Climate Change Fund to combat environmental degradation

ISLAMABAD - In a landmark move, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established a Climate Change Fund, the first of its kind in Islam­abad, aimed at mitigating the im­pacts of climate change in the Is­lamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

This initiative, driven by Fed­eral Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi, marks a significant step towards addressing environmen­tal concerns in the region. Com­mending the efforts, Interior Min­ister Naqvi praised CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and his team for their proactive approach. “The CDA team deserves accolades for this initiative,” he stated. As part of the Climate Change Initia­tive, the CDA is launching a “Car­bon Credit Program” that plans to plant 4 to 5 million trees across 2000-10,000 kanals in the city.

Chairman Randhawa high­lighted that new sectors, avenues, and other open spaces have been designated for this extensive tree plantation drive. In addition to the Climate Change Fund, the CDA has also approved the “Margalla Hills Fund,” which will allocate 1.5 per cent of revenue generated from recreational spots in Margalla Hills towards their protection and beautification. This initiative aims to preserve the natural beauty and ecological balance of one of Islamabad’s most cherished land­marks. With these measures, Is­lamabad sets a pioneering exam­ple in climate action, promising a greener and more sustainable future for its residents.

EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES CENTERS TO BE ESTABLISHED AT 350 SCHOOLS SOON

In a bid to transform Pakistan into a global IT hub, the Minis­try of Federal Education and Professional Training is all set to launch a landmark project aimed at equipping school chil­dren with cutting-edge skills in emerging technologies.

According to the Ministry of Ed­ucation and Professional Train­ing, the project will establish “Emerging Technology Centres” in 350 schools across Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. The initiative is part of the government’s strate­gic planning to strengthen its ini­tiative to make Pakistan a global IT destination. The centres will serve as catalyst for introduc­ing children to emerging tech­nologies such as virtual reality, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, preparing them for the increasingly digital landscape they will encounter in their future endeavors. The project is aimed at developing skills and capacity in the IT sector, preparing stu­dents for a digital future, enhanc­ing Pakistan’s export and capabil­ity in the IT sector, and making Pakistan a global IT destination.

The Emerging Technology Cen­tres will be divided into two fa­cilities - Class A and Class B. Class A facilities will provide state-of-the-art spaces for co-working and will also function as co-working spaces during off hours to address the challenges faced by freelanc­ers and professionals locally. Class B facilities will provide STEM, en­trepreneurship, and computer sci­ence education to 40,000 students in 320 middle, and high schools.

The project is set to revolution­ize Pakistan’s IT landscape and pave the way for a brighter fu­ture for the nation’s youth. This project will be executed by highly trained 175 Tech fellows hired and trained by service provid­ers hired through Open competi­tive process. The ambitious Emerg­ing Technologies Project is being launched in line with the directives pf Prime Minis­ter, Shehbaz Sharif which would help equipping the stu­dents with latest technologies to compete with the digital world.