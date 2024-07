LARKANA - Kashmore police has rescued a woman from being kidnapped on Sunday. In this regard, Dep­uty Inspector General (DIG) Larkana Nasir Aftab said that a resident of Kandhkot city, Musmat Waziran wife, Gul Akbar Lashari, was go­ing to the village of Durrani Mehr, who was abducted with the help of technical information from the Kash­more police and police has saved her from kidnaping.