KMU seeks BISE collaboration to improve EMS

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU) on Sunday expressed keen interest in acquiring the advanced web-based application developed indigenously by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar.

This initiative is aimed at enhancing efficiency, transparency and responsiveness of the Examination Management System (EMS) of the university.

In this connection, a team of KMU officials from Examination and IT Departments, comprising of Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur Controller of Examinations, Dr Syed Hafeez Ahmed Additional Controller, Khalil Ullah Deputy Controller Muhammad Sohail Additional Director (IT), Imtiaz Ali, Deputy Director (IT) and Muhammad Shezad, Deputy Director (IT) visited BISE, Peshawar to discuss modalities for collaboration in the field of IT with focus on Examination Management System.

The KMU team was briefed by the BISE, Peshawar Chairman, Prof Nasrullah Khan and his IT team. Discussion centered around the potential benefits, suitability and usability of BISE Peshawar’s examination related web application and its various modules for KMU converging on long-term usage, licensing arrangements, customisation options and essential training and support services required for its urgent deployment at KMU.

Prof. Nasrullah Khan Chairman BISE Peshawar said that our web application has demonstrated remarkable efficiency and transparency in administering every single step of examination system digitally,”.

This preliminary interaction was followed by a visit of BISE, Peshawar IT team, comprising of Muhammad Ijaz Deputy Director (IT), Hassan Khan Web Admin, Rahat Ali Assistant Director (IT) to KMU where they met KMU officials.

Details discussion was held on various modules developed in-house by the IT Team of BISE, Peshawar.

It was agreed that BISE, Peshawar shall provide online services to KMU via web portal for quick and efficient processing of affiliation cases, annual retention fee management, degree registration management system, exam admission management system, migration management system and digital attendance management system etc.

The web portal access will be given to all the affiliated institutions of KMU where the afore-mentioned processes will be carried out without any foot traffic.

The affiliated institutions of KMU will be in complete liaison with KMU throughout the session and will share real-time data, updates and notifications via this web portal. As a result, the processes will be executed fastly, efficiently and accurately in all respects.

VC KMU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq told the BISE Peshawar visiting team that KMU has embraced a paperless environment and remains committed to adopting innovative digital solutions.

The university acknowledges the important role played by BISE Peshawar in digitalizing examination processes through its robust web application system that aligns closely with KMU’s goals of enhancing efficiency and transparency of its examination system. He appreciated the efforts of BISE, Peshawar IT team, for being a public sector entity, has remarkably improved its Examination Management System and various aligned processes through the best use of latest IT resources which is unprecedented.

He concluded, “We are confident that by integrating this web-based application into KMU’s operations will further improve the performance of our examination system.”

The IT team of BISE Peshawar, highlighted the application’s success in improving administration and result delivery, underscoring its suitability for KMU’s rigorous academic standards.

Both the teams agreed that collaboration between KMU and BISE Peshawar marks an important milestone towards modernising assessment practices in KP.

It reflects KMU’s proactive approach to leveraging technology for academic excellence and operational efficiency and BISE’s willingness to share expertise with other aspiring organisations in the field for which a formal MoU would be signed between the two parties in due course of time.