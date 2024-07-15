KP Home Dept issues possible terrorism threat

PESHAWAR - The Home Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a threat alert in view of the possible threats of terrorism in the province.

Security forces and law enforcement personnel and officers have been instructed to be cautious and keep vigilant in and around so as to avoid any untoward incident of terrorism. The security advisory was earlier issued on June 13 by the Department of Home Affairs.

The threat has increased significantly due to the recent increase in terrorist activities, assassination attempts and kidnapping of personnel of the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and Security Forces (SFs).

Several incidents of abduction and martyrdom of security forces (SF) and law enforcement agency (LEAs) personnel, including those on leave, are being reported, the letter addressed to district administration said.

Such incidents are being seen continuously in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat and Bannu areas. Government officials travelling to their homelands during the Muharram holiday may be particularly vulnerable to these militant activities.

All officers and personnel are strongly advised to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel. The concerned authorities should implement necessary measures to mitigate any potential risks till 10th of Muharram and in the days thereafter, the letter said.

A letter has been sent to police officials, all Divisional Commissioners of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and all Deputy Commissioners of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.