Man killed, two injured in car-trailer collision

HYDERABAD - A man was killed and two others injured in colli­sion between an over speeding car and trailer here on Sunday. According to details, a private car with two people on board rammed into a trailer on Mo­torway near Nooriabad area of Hyderabad.

As a result of collision, one person was killed while two others sustained injuries. The body and injured was shifted to hospital for medico-le­gal formalities. The police impounded both vehi­cles and after registering a case into the incident started investigations.

KHAIRPUR POLICE ARREST KILLER OF 11 PEOPLE AFTER NINE YEARS

Khairpur police have arrested the main suspect who had killed 11 people during local body elec­tions nine years ago, police said on Sunday. Ac­cording to police, the Sindh government had kept a reward of Rs2 million for the arrest of Zulfiqar alias Bhutto Junejo. A Kalashnikov and bullets have been recovered from the possession of the accused, said SSP Zubair Nazir Sheikh.

SSP Khairpur said it should be remembered that the arrested accused had killed 11 people during the municipal elections in Ranipur limits of Darza Sharif in 2015. The arrested accused killed 11 people and went into hiding for 9 years, SSP said. Further investigation of the arrested accused is going on, and more revelations are expected. The arrested accused was wanted by the police in 11 different cases including murder, robbery and theft.