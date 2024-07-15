Man shot dead in Hasanabdal

ATTOCK - A man shot dead by unknown assailants near Shahia Bridge in the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal police station. The dead body of the 45 year old Zareen Gujjar s/o Mehr Nawab was shifted by an ambulance to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal.
