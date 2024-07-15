Monday, July 15, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man shot dead in Hasanabdal

Our Staff Reporter
July 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ATTOCK   -  A man shot dead by unknown assail­ants near Shahia Bridge in the ju­risdiction of Hasanabdal police sta­tion. The dead body of the 45 year old Zareen Gujjar s/o Mehr Nawab was shifted by an ambulance to THQ Hospital Hasanabdal.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1721027584.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024