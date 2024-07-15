Meeting reviews performance of Rescue 1122 emergency staff

PESHAWAR - On the instructions of Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Muhammad Ayaz, an important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Regional Director North Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Arshad Iqbal in which all District Emergency Officers of North Region participated.

The purpose of the meeting was to review the performance of the emergency rescue services of the North Region and formulate the best strategy for the future. In the meeting, the district officers discussed the problems occurring in their respective areas and presented various suggestions for their solution.

On the occasion, Director North Region also discussed Muharram with all district officers that all possible efforts should be made to provide all kinds of facilities in the districts where Muharram processions take place and besides monsoon.

Regarding the dangers of rains, he informed that a plan should be made in advance for all those districts that may be affected by the coming rains and be on high alert to deal with any kind of situation.

Director North Arshad Iqbal further said that better performance of emergency rescue services and providing timely possible assistance to the public is the first priority of the rescue services, so all the district officers should ensure that they have all their rescuers in their respective districts.

Pay special attention to training and the use of modern equipment so that services can be provided quickly and efficiently in any emergency situation. On the occasion, various emergencies were also discussed, such as earthquake, flood, fire, traffic accidents or how can the loss of human life and property be reduced in other emergency situations.

Director North also emphasised that awareness campaigns and training sessions on first aid should be conducted in all districts so that people can also protect themselves in case of any kind of emergency.

The first aid guideline is aimed at saving the lives of their loved ones before the rescue arrives. At the end of the meeting, Arshad Iqbal issued instructions to all district officers to continue their excellent performance in the future and provide facilities and services to the people at their doorsteps.