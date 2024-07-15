Met Office forecast heatwave on Muharram 9 and 10

KARACHI - The in its weather update on Sunday forecast new heatwave in city on Tuesday and Wednesday (Muharram 9 and 10). The weather will most probably remain hot and humid on July 16 and 17. Owing to the low-pressure sea breeze will be suspended and temperature could soar as high as to 39 Celsius, according to the . “Temperature in Thatta and Sujawal districts could reach to 41 degree Celsius,” according to weather report. The weather will remain hot and humid in other districts of Sindh.