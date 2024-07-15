Monday, July 15, 2024
Met Office forecast heatwave on Muharram 9 and 10

Agencies
July 15, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Met Office in its weather update on Sunday forecast new heatwave in city on Tuesday and Wednesday (Muharram 9 and 10). The weather will most probably remain hot and humid on July 16 and 17. Owing to the low-pressure sea breeze will be suspended and temperature could soar as high as to 39 Celsius, according to the Met Office. “Temperature in Thatta and Sujawal districts could reach to 41 degree Celsius,” according to weather report. The weather will remain hot and humid in other districts of Sindh.

Agencies

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1721027584.jpg

