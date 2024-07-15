Minister for launching gems processing, export city project

PESHAWAR - A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Assistant for Industry, Crafts and Technical Education Abdul Karim Tordir in the committee room of the Department of Industry to review the goals given to the departments and institutions related to the establishment of the new project of “Namak Mandi Gems Processing and Export City”.

The meeting was attended besides others by Secretary Industry Amir Afaq, Senior Planning Officer Basit Khalil, Urban Mobility Authority, KP Azdemik, Board of Investment and Trade, BRT and other institutions officers and all office-bearers of the Pakistan Commercial Exporter Association.

Chairman Minhajuddin and association official Sartaj Khan also participated in the meeting . The meeting was briefed about the efforts made so far and the goals achieved to implement this important project. A city equipped with a comprehensive and global facility for processing and trading of gems will be set up but a lot of progress has been made and with the consent of the relevant stakeholders, it will be established at BRT’s commercial plaza in Chamkani.

A plan has been proposed in this regard. In this way, International Mailing Office (IMO), Customs Office, banking facility and other global facilities will be provided in this city, while trying to facilitate the steps required for foreign investors to come here.

On the occasion, the Special Assistant strictly instructed that this project is a very important project for the economic and economic development of the province and unnecessary length and delay in its establishment is not acceptable.

He instructed that responsibilities assigned to the concerned institutions should be fulfilled within the timeline. The SACM directed on this occasion that a formal written correspondence with the Transport Department regarding the said plaza should be implemented as soon as possible so that after Progress should be made towards the next steps.

He also directed that the federal organisation Export Development Fund should be approached as soon as possible for the establishment of this city and the provision of facilities required in it, so that various arrangements for the establishment of this project can be made.

The matters required by the parties should proceed rapidly towards completion in a single phase. He gave a timeline of fifteen days to the concerned authorities in this regard.