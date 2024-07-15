Minister takes strict notice of domestic worker abuse case in Chak Jhumra

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Maal, Sohail Shaukat Butt, has taken strict notice of the grievous incident involving the abuse of a domestic worker by a spiritual healer (Pir) in Chak Jhumra. He has immediately contacted CPO Faisalabad, Kamran Adil, directing all possible measures to apprehend the fugitive suspect. The provincial minister has ordered the concerned authorities to provide complete protection to the victim’s family and ensure that justice is served. He emphasized the importance of fulfilling all the demands of justice and instructed that the suspect be promptly arrested and brought within the bounds of the law to face appropriate punishment. According to reports, the father of a sixteen-year-old girl had employed her as a domestic worker at the house of the Pir. It has come to light that the Pir had been continually assaulting the girl. Initial medical reports have confirmed the assault and that the girl is pregnant. Sohail Shaukat Butt stated that such heinous crimes will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and the affected family will be provided with all possible legal and moral support. He has instructed the police to leave no stone unturned in the investigation of this case and to ensure that the suspect is swiftly brought to justice.