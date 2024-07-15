MoFA introduces apostille attestation service

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to facilitate applicants seeking apostille attestation, the Ministry of Foreign Af­fairs (MoFA), Islamabad, and its liaison offices in Karachi and Lahore have collaborat­ed with courier companies to provide document attesta­tion services. As part of this initiative, designated cou­rier companies will collect documents from applicants, which will then be attested by the Ministry of Foreign Af­fairs. The courier companies authorized to collect docu­ments for apostille attesta­tion in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi include TCS, M&P, Gerry’s, Leopard, and ECS. According to a Foreign Office statement, the courier companies are authorized to accept all documents except Power of Attorney.