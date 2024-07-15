MoFA introduces apostille attestation service

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to facilitate applicants seeking apostille attestation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Islamabad, and its liaison offices in Karachi and Lahore have collaborated with courier companies to provide document attestation services. As part of this initiative, designated courier companies will collect documents from applicants, which will then be attested by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The courier companies authorized to collect documents for apostille attestation in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi include TCS, M&P, Gerry’s, Leopard, and ECS. According to a Foreign Office statement, the courier companies are authorized to accept all documents except Power of Attorney.