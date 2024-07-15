NAB gets 8-day remand of Imran, Bushra in new gift case

RAWALPINDI - An accountability court Sunday approved an eight-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra in the new Toshakhana reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the couple.

On Saturday last, the couple was acquitted in the Iddat case but was arrested again in the new case. The court ordered their reappearance on July 22. Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich of the accountability court conducted the hearing at Adiala Jail. Deputy Director NAB, Mohsin Haroon requested the physical remand of the couple.

Initially, the court granted a 6-day remand but later the judge extended the remand to eight days. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi will remain in Adiala Jail during this period. In the new NAB reference, the couple is accused of purchasing a jewellery set from the Toshakhana and selling it in the market. The set is valued at Rs75 million.