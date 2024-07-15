Nazir Dhoki ! Lifetime service – no recognition

Nazir Dhoki was the first in Pakistan Peo­ples Party whom I came in touch with for my work as Resident Editor Dai­ly “Khabrain” in Islamabad in the start of new Millennium. He was so pleasant person­ality and welcoming person that I felt I know him for years and from then till now I could never forget him. After that today , I came to know that he is no more. He died of cancer alone in the hospital.

He was not in touch for the last couple of years. I traced him and asked him to include my number in PPP media group so that we could re­main in touch. He added but after some time the group was removed. I think that was the time when he was diag­nosed with cancer while par­ty left him and that is why he had to stop work. President Asif Zardari has condoled his death with the bereaved fam­ily and prayed for the depart­ed soul. Aseefa has shared on X , “His death is irreparable loss , he was unshakable sup­port, he was real jayala.”

Nazir Dhoki was media co­ordinator of PPP for decades from BB Shaheed to AAZ. A dedicated worker and highly committed supporter of the party in the media persons. Everyone has to die one day but sometimes the memories of some good people remain with you for long time. Some­times the memories are cher­ish-able, sometime some­thing at the part of others happens that is remembered with pain always. Nazir Dhoki , who spent his whole life for PPP was left in lurch by the same party when he needed his party the most. He was lying on the death bed in the hospital but PPP leaders had no time to meet and help him.

Sajjad Tareen was our beat reporter of PPP in two dai­lies , Khabrain and Jinnah in Islamabad. He has shared his picture with Nazir Dhoki from the hospital as his last picture. Actually it is the one and only picture of Dhoki that tells “He is dying and he is alone.” Had someone from the PPP lead­ership visited him at home or in the hospital, the news and picture of the visit would have been shared to media. But we can see no such news and pic­ture. The leaders had no time while Dhoki was a selfless worker who did not share with any about his death disease.

Sajjad Tareen noted on his social media that ” He had cancer and his party left him alone.” What I am wonder­ing is ” That is the return of life time work and loyalty in our country? We know that politics has no heart! but one could have visited him as worldly affair at least. PPP in its government from 2008 to 2013 and in present arrangement as both types in the government as well as out of government and in its 15 years government in Sindh province rewarded thousands of persons with different things from jobs to contracts and to national civil awards But Nazir Dhoki could never qualify for any return from his party.

Nazir, you were not so big my brother that leaders would have remembered you in their busy schedules. This is a party that forgot Bhutto even, This is a party that prayed fatiha on BB’s philos­ophy even. This is a party that left Bhutto to be hanged in prison. This is a party whose leaders were running saving their lives when BB was at­tacked in Rawalpindi. So who cares for a worker like Nazir Dhoki? Alive or Dead.Rest in Peace! May you live in Jannat , Prayers for your family.

TAZEEN AKHTAR