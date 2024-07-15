New Toshakhana reference jail trial against Imran notified

ISLAMABAD - The federal government Sunday issued a notification for the new Toshakhana reference of the PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi under Section 16B of NAB Ordinance 1999. Given peace and order, the court may consider it necessary to do the trial in jail, notification reads. The lawyers of Imran Khan and Bashra Bibi were informed about the notification of the . On Saturday, the Founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with the new Toshakhana case. The anti-graft watchdog team led by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon at Adiala Jail carried out the arrest. The second Toshakhana investigation is reportedly focused on various expensive watches and jewellery.

According to sources, Bushra Bibi has been implicated in the investigation and may face arrest due to her alleged lack of cooperation with the authorities.

The NAB has officially commenced its investigation into the matter to uncover any potential irregularities or misconduct.

In May this year, a new case of Toshakhana misuse emerged against Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. The NAB launched an investigation into the alleged illegal possession and sale of seven high-value watches and 10 other precious gifts, including diamond and gold jewellery.