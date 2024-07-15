No freezer defective in mortuary: MS

FAISALABAD - Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital-I Dr Faheem Yousuf claimed that no freezer was defec­tive in the mortuary of the hospital. Contradicting a rumor here on Sunday, he said that some elements were hatching conspira­cies against the hospital administration through negative propaganda that 4 freezers were out-of-order in the mortuary of Allied Hospital-I and this situa­tion was creating problems for safety of the bodies because the corpses were placed in the open air. Dr Faheem Yousuf said that all freezers in the mortuary were in working conditions while the air-conditioner of the mortuary was also fully functional. No corpse was placed in the open air rather all necessary steps were taken for complete safety of the bodies. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul­lah Nayyar Sheikh, after the rumors, also took action and directed Admin Offi­cer DC Office Riaz Hussain Anjum to probe the mat­ter and submit its report. Admin Officer Riaz Anjum visited the mortuary of Al­lied Hospital-I and found all freezers in a proper work­ing condition, Dr Faheem Yousuf added.